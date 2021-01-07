Wanted criminal held with 2 accomplices in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 7 : The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Gurugram police has arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 along with his two associates from the Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29.

The culprits were involved in around a dozen cases of murder, robbery, vehicle theft, snatching and violence, including the Arms Act, in Gurugram, the police said on Thursday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dinesh, Iqbal and Ankit alias Kaliya. Dinesh was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on his head. Both Dinesh and Iqbal are residents of Gurugam while Ankit hails from Uttar Pradesh.

The police have also recovered two country-made pistols and three live cartridges from their possession.

According to the police, the three were arrested during a raid conducted on Wednesday by inspector Naveen Kumar, in-charge of DLF Phase-4 Crime Unit, on the basis of a tip-off.

During the preliminary interrogation, the culprits disclosed that in January 2020, they along with their accomplices had entered the house of one Shrawan in Gurugram, with the intention of killing him due to an old enmity but in his absence they killed his sister with iron rods, pipes and sticks and fled from the spot.

A case was registered against the accused at the Shivaji Nagar police station in Gurugram. Later the police had arrested four accused in connection with this case.

“Dinesh and Ankit have served jail terms several times in the past. Dinesh was a proclaimed offender and Rs 5,000 was fixed by the Gurugram police on his arrest,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

“The culprits were wanted criminals identified by the Haryana police. The accused was sent to police custody by a local court and further investigations are on,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.