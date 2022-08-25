Waqf Board chairman sought pending cases report to protect waqf properties

Hyderabad: The chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board Mohammed Masiullah Khan held a meeting on Wednesday with the inspectors and collectors and instructed them to submit a report of the waqf properties in their jurisdictions within 15 days.

The chairman also sought reports regarding the details of tenants in all the districts of the state, their rent arrears, pending committee report and Mutawali affairs.

The reports sought from the inspectors and the collectors will enable the waqf board in taking measures to protect the waqf properties across the state and take appropriate action for the speedy representation of the cases pending in the courts.

Khan warned that action will be taken against those who are not performing their duties honestly and reiterated that those who are working honestly shall be appreciated.

Apprising himself about the online rent collection, the chairman told the officials to ensure personal collection of rents between Rs.1000 to Rs.1500 as if these tenants do not pay rent on time then the income of the board shall be decreased.

The chairman also instructed officials to prepare a district-wise list of the cases pending in the courts and submit the report at the next Waqf Board meeting.

It is to be noted that in the first meeting after the formation of the Telangana Waqf Board, the members of the board and the chairman had instructed the officials to submit a report regarding the Waqf Board cases pending in various courts across the state. The members of the board and the chairman were miffed over the failure of the officials in submitting such reports.

The aim of the current meeting is said to prepare a strategy to ensure the success of the Waqf Board cases.