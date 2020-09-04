Waqf Board foils bid to demolish 400-yr-old mosque at Shamsabad

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 4th September 2020 8:41 pm IST
Telangana State Waqf Board
Hyderabad: National Highway Authority officials attempted to demolish Noori mosque at Shamsabad, Rangareddy district. However Telangana Waqf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem foiled the attempt and warned the authority against such attempts in a letter sent to the project director. Locals complained that the officials of NHA were trying to demolish the mosque in the name of road widening.

Waqf board had recently called a meeting with the officials in connection with the protection of ancient mosque. They made it clear that no place of worship could be acquired for road widening and Waqf Board should have been consulted before including the Waqf land in the plan.

Shooting a letter to the project director through Chief Executive Officer, Waqf Board chairman demanded protection of Masjid-e-Noori.

The ancient mosque is located in Sedanti village of Shamsabad which is said to be recorded in the gazette. Waqf Board is preparing Waqf and revenue record so that it is submitted to the NHA officials.

Besides Masjid committee, Congress leader Osman Mohammed Khan and chairman Congress minority department Sameer Waliullah inspected the mosque and condemned attempts to demolish 400-year-old mosque.

Masjid committee president Mohammed Obaid and other committee members apprised Congress leaders of the situation.

Waqf Board chairman has directed revenue and police officials to represent the case.

Congress leaders said if any damage is done to the mosque their party will stage a protest.

Hyderabad NewsTop Stories
