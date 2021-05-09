Waqf Board initiates legal action to stop sale of Balapur Waqf lands

Hyderabad: The Telangana Waqf Board wrote a letter to the Registration and Stamp Department to safeguard the Waqf lands of Dargah Hazrat Mir Momin Chup also known as Fakhir Mulla.

The Chairman Waqf Board Mohammed Saleem sent a team of officials to review the complaints regarding the sale of Waqf properties.

After the review, the team of the Waqf officials cautioned the “Mutawalli” (caretaker) of the Dargah not to sell the Waqf properties. It was said that the notified Waqf lands were sold recently by declaring them as personal property.

The Waqf Board sent a letter to the Registration Department asking them to stop registration of the Waqf properties. The Board had also sent copies of the lands record to the Registration Department.

It is said that about 1200 acres of land come under Dargah’s ownership. The Waqf Board received many complaints in recent times about the illegal encroachment and sale of Dargah lands.

The Waqf Board also wrote a letter to the District Collector to safeguard the Waqf properties. The Board also appeals to the public not to purchase the Waqf lands as these lands cannot be registered in their names.

The Waqf Board also initiating legal action against those occupying and selling Dargah lands illegally. According to the locals, the land grabbers are eyeing the prime Balapur Waqf lands since long.