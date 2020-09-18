Waqf Board restores Qutub Shahi mosque at Maheshwaram

Hyderabad: Waqf Board restored an uninhabited historical mosque located at Maheshwaram Mandal. Prayers at the Qutub Shahi mosque began with the Zohr prayer on Thursday.

Waqf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem along with a large number of people offered the prayer. Nazim of local madrasa led the prayer.

The mosque is gazette notified. 2 acre 20 gunta land is attached to it. Salary of imam and muezzin will be paid by the Waqf Board. With the efforts of Waqf Board chairman mosques of Golconda, Khanammet, Adibatla, Ibrahim Patnman, etc have been restored.

Speaking to media, Mr Saleem told that road widening work was being undertaken and the mosque was being tried to include in the plan. But conducting a meeting with Revenue and police officials Mohammed Saleem saved the mosque land.

He told that soon the land will be identified through joint survey and a boundary wall will be constructed.

He appealed to people to inform Waqf board if they find any uninhabited mosques.

Source: Siasat news