Waqf chairman meets chief secretary for protection of waqf properties

Hyderabad: The Chairman Waqf Board Mohammed Saleem met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and requested him to issue instructions to District collectors and the Police officials for safeguarding the Waqf properties.

The Waqf Chairman apprised the Chief Secretary about the measures taken to protect the Waqf Properties across the state.

The Waqf Chairman requested the Chief Secretary to issue instructions to the District collectors, Municipal Commissioners, and the Police officials to have the Waqf properties vacated from the illegal occupation and hand them over to the Waqf Board.

Mohammed Saleem has requested to include Waqf properties in the Revenue record. He reminded the GO No.15 which has been issued to bar registration of Waqf properties. Accordingly, the Waqf properties record has been kept in auto-lock mode. He requested the Chief Secretary to hold a video conference with district collectors and the police officials to issue necessary instructions to them. The Chief Secretary has assured him to hold a meeting soon in this regard.

Mohammed Saleem said that the Board has sent its properties’ record to all the district collectors and the registration offices as part of a campaign to have the illegal registration of the Waqf properties canceled. Steps are being taken to conform Waqf record with Revenue.

The Chief Secretary had assured to extend the state government’s fullest cooperation to protect Waqaf properties. He said the Chief Minister is extremely serious in protecting these properties.

According to Mohammed Saleem, the Chief Secretary shall hold a meeting regarding the Waqaf properties after the Council election.

Mohammed Saleem informed that more than 100 illegal registration were annulled so far.