Waqf hospital treating COVID-19 patients appeals for support

BENGALURU: Hazrat Bismillah Shah Hospital (HBS), one of the leading charitable hospitals of Benagulru appeals to very philanthropists for their generous contribution to help handle the COVID-19 situation better.

The hospital, situated in Shivajinagar in the city built on waqf property and is working on a non-profit basis by providing treatment at a minimum rate.

The 100 bedded hospital has successfully treated 250 COVID-19 patients for the past one month. However, lacks a of CT scanner which has become imperative in treatment and for follow-up of the patients.

Appeal for support

The total number of cases in Bengaluru stood at 1,64,924 by Friday, with a record jump of 6,670 new cases in a single day. The death toll in the city is 2,998.

The hospital needs the support to buy and install the CT scan machine with an intention not only to treat the COVID-19 patients but also provide SC scan at substantially reasonable price over the entire 10 plus years life of the machine.

The generous contribution will help and strengthen the hospital that operates on the basic principles of honesty and transparency in providing affordable services to an innumerable patients who are unable to bear the huge burden of medical expenses.

In a sincere appeal, Ali Shariff, Trustee of the Lifeline hospital and HBS hospital needs the support that will enable in its quest to become the leader among charitable hospitals in Karnataka.

The hospital intends to purchase a new CT scanner and solicits your generous donations for this cause.

Donation from Abroad (in foreign currency)

Account Name: HBS Hospital Trust Foreign remit

Account No: 001202000002449

Bank Name: Indian Overseas bank (FCRA A/c)

Bank Address: 38 & 39. Emerald Plaza, Dispensary Road. Bangalore-560001

IFSC Code: IOBA0000012: MICR-560020004

Swift Code: IOBAINBB011

Donation made in INR (from domestic, NRO or NRE accounts)

Account Name: HBS Charity a Unit of Shama Charitable Trust

Account No: 913020031861970

Bank Name: Axis bank

Bank Address: MG Road Bangalore-560001

IFSC Code: UTIB0000009

NOTE: Kindly inform Mr Rafiullah, Head-Operations by message to +91 9845154577 or e-mail to rafishariff@hotmail.com, with your name, Address, Contact no, E-mail ID, PAN No (if amount is > Rs 50000), Amount donated- so that funds can be traced and receipts made.