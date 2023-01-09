War room case: Congress leader Mallu Ravi gets cyber cops notice

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president Mallu Ravi has received a notice from the city cyber crime police in connection with the party’s war room case.

The notices were issued to Ravi under Section 41-A (Notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after his claims that he was the in charge of the war room.

The police asked him to appear before them on January 12. The police have also interrogated party’s strategist Sunil Kanugolu on Monday for two hours in connection with three cyber crimes cases filed by them recently and recorded his statements.

It is learnt that the police gathered details about insulting social media posts against CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) and MLC K Kavitha.

Sunil appeared before the police following an order of the Telangana High Court.

Responding on the issue, Ravi made it clear that Sunil did not have any links with the war room and added that he was the incharge of the war room. The police issued notices to Ravi hours after his statement on the issue.