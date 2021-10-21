War to be waged against drug menace in Telangana: KCR

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 21st October 2021 11:04 pm IST
Photo: Twitter/ @TelanganaCMO
Hyderabad: The chief minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the police and excise officials to end the poppy cultivation in the state. 

The Chief Minister was speaking in a high-level meeting with the officials in Pragathi Bhavan.  The CM referred to the information about drug abuse in the state and said that there is an urgent need to wage war against the drug menace 

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to end poppy cultivation in the state and control the drug abuse by the state’s youth.

