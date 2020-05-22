Warangal: 9 migrant workers found dead in well

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident of suicide, nine migrant workers belonging to West Bengal and Bihar were found dead in an agricultural well at Gorrekunta village in Geesukonda mandal in Warangal (Rural) district on Thursday. But on Friday five dead bodies were also found from the same well,

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Maqsood Alam, his wife Nisha sons Shahbaz Alam, Sohail Alam a two-year-old child and their daughter Bushra Khatun. While other deceased include Bihar migrants Sri Ram.

The migrants family were residing in a rented house at Kareemabad in the Warangal city.

According to the police, the migrants had been working in a nearby gunny warehouse for the last many years. Since the lockdown was imposed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the Nation, the family was forced to stay in a single room inside the warehouse.

9 died bodies of Migrant workers found in a well including a small kid and woman at #Warangal in #Telangana. All belong to Bihar. Cops have initiated investigation over the suspicious deaths. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/KKN8pHexb0 — Balakrishna – The Journalist (@Balakrishna096) May 22, 2020

Speaking to siasat.com Police Commissioner Warangal V Ravinder said that “The family may have been facing financial issues due to continuous lockdown and that might have led to them for resorting the extreme step”.

Scientific CLUES teams and a dog squad was pressed into service, they did not find any injuries on the bodies. However a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC of suspicious death and the investigation is underway. The bodies were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for conducting post-mortem.

