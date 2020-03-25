Warangal doctors become untouchables, asked to vacate houses

Warangal: Owners of the houses in Warangal district have requested the doctors to vacate their houses because they apprehend that these doctors can become the carriers of Corona Virus.

More than 150 House Surgeons of MGM Hospital have also been asked to vacate the hostels.

A doctor posted on Social media that his house owner declared him unhealthy.

Source: Siasat news

