Warangal family steps up to provide food during lockdown

Warangal: Amidst the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has seen restricted movement for which some have faced the police’s excesses, scapegoating of some, and all-out scapegoating of certain communities, civil society keeps stepping up.

From the first day of the lockdown one Warangal-based family has been distributing cooked food and ration from the first day of the lockdown.

One such family headed by the father Zubair Ghafoori and his two sons Zaid and Zia are distributing food packages, ration and essentials to the needy and daily wage earners.













Speaking to Siasat.com, Zai said, “We have been distributing more than 500 cooked food packages to migrants and homeless workers who are stuck in the district amidst the lockdown.”

As they have distributed more than 3,000 ration kits by now, Zia said, “Our father has inspired in partaking in such humanitarian gestures and we shall continue this until the lockdown is lifted.”

