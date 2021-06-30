Warangal tea seller Mohammed Pasha invited to participate in PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’

Hyderabad: A tea seller hailing from Warangal has been invited to participate in the Prime Minister’s “Mann ki Baat” programme.

Mohammed Pasha, a resident of Patak Mahila area in the Warangal district has received an invitation from the Prime Minister’s office to appear in the Mann ki Baat program which is scheduled to telecast in the first week of July.

Bhadru, project director of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) Warangal district has confirmed the invitation from the PMO.

Mohammed Pasha runs a tea stall on a footpath near the MGM Hospital. In August last year, he had taken a loan from the Prime Minister Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.

Bhadru said few other street vendors who got the loans from Atmanirbhar Bharat have got an opportunity to attend the program.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Pasha said it was hard to believe he received a call from PMO.