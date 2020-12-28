Warina Hussain spotted shooting new film in Goa

Panaji, Dec 28 : Budding actress Warina Hussain was spotted in Goa, shooting for her upcoming Hindi film, The Incomplete Man.

Warina, who made her debut in the Salman Khan-produced 2018 release, LoveYatri, is recalled for her song numbers. She featured in rapper Badshah’s music video She Move It Like and she also appeared in the Munna Badnaam Hua dance in last year’s Dabangg 3. Seh featured with Salman and Prabhu Deva in the Dabangg 3 dance.

The Incomplete Man is billed as a supernatural thriller, and is directed by Dhiraj Kotkar. The film also features Sharib Hashmi, Alankrita Sahai, Teena Singh and Freddy Daruwala.

The film narrates the story of a bachelorette party gone wrong, when the revellers realise the house they are partying in is possessed by a supernatural power.

In pictures released from the location shoot in the Goa,Warina is seen consulting her script along with co-star Sharib. Warina makes a casual style statement in a floral short and T-short while Sharib flaunts biceps in a tightly rolled-up shirt.

The film is slated to release in February next year.

