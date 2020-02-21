Waris Pathan under fire for his remarks, AIMIM to seek explanation

A+ A-

Mumbai: Waris Pathan, former MLA and AIMIM leader came under fire for his controversial remarks.

It may be mentioned that while addressing an anti-CAA rally, Pathan said, “The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores”.

#WATCH AIMIM leader Waris Pathan: …They tell us that we've kept our women in the front – only the lionesses have come out&you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. 15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena.(15.2) pic.twitter.com/KO8kqHm6Kg — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Muslims reject Waris Pathan’s remark

Reacting on the statements, the Muslims of India had not only rejected the remark but also termed MIM a B-Team of BJP.

Later, Waris Pathan had said that he would not tender apology and said, “My statement is being misconstrued and twisted. I am not apologizing. It is BJP which is trying to segregate Indians”.

AIMIM to seek explanation from Pathan

When all most all section of the society raised voice against the remark, AIMIM’s Maharashtra unit chief and Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel said that the party do not support the remarks by Waris Pathan. He also said that the party will seek explanation from the former MLA.

Jaleel also said that party may issue dos and don’ts that have to be followed by party leaders while delivering speeches.

Recalling the hateful remarks made by Anurag Thakur and Yogi Adityanath, the MP said that no one questioned their statements.