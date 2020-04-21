Warm send-off to 15 TJ members by doctors and paramedics

Bhopal: A group of 15 Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) members have been discharged from the hospital after a fifteen-day quarantine. They walked out of the hospital happily with negative COVID-19 reports in their hands. The hospital staff departed them with clapping hands on their successful treatment.

The leader of the TJ group thanked the police department and hospital staff who worked day and night for their treatment and safety. They prayed for their well-being and also for the other patients in the hospitals to get them well. He said there were four non-Muslim brethren in the hospital. He also prayed for their speedy recovery.

The Tablighi Jamaat group leader was not happy on the media as they linked the disease to their group. He says, anybody, can get infected by the virus irrespective of religion. It is not good to link the disease to Markaz Nizamuddin.

It may be noted that there was an uproar in the media about the TJ Markaz at Nizamuddin in Delhi. The TJ members have been held responsible for the spread of coronavirus in India. Their leader, Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has been arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.