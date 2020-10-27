Warn Sri Lanka against attacks on Indian fishermen: DMK

Chennai, Oct 27 : DMK Treasurer and Lok Sabha member T.R. Baalu on Tuesday urged the Central government to warn Sri Lanka, through diplomatic channels, against attacks on Indian fishermen by their navy.

In a statement issued here, Baalu said that in an attack on Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, one fisherman was seriously injured and it is a cause for concern.

The Sri Lankan navy attacking Indian fishermen with stones is not the right approach for good relations between the two nations, he said.

On Tuesday, the Sri Lankan navy attacked fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, while they were fishing near Katchatheevu, an islet transferred to Sri Lanka by India long back.

The fishermen denied that they had crossed into the Sri Lankan waters.

