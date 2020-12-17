Warne bats for pink ball in all Test cricket

Adelaide, Dec 17 : Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne said on Thursday that pink ball should be used in all Test matches and not just day-night games as it does a lot more than the red ball and offers something to bowlers. He also said that it is better for the spectators as “it looks fantastic on TV”.

“I’ve been saying this for the last few years. I believe the pink ball should be used in all Test matches. Day games, not just day-night games,” Warne said on Fox Sports channel.

“I think the pink ball you can actually see the ball easier, crowd can see the ball easier. It generally does more than the red ball and it looks fantastic on TV. So why not use a pink ball the whole time?”

Warne added that the red ball, except for the Dukes in England, does not have anything for the bowlers.

“No more red ball, it doesn’t swing, it doesn’t do anything, goes soft after 25 overs. It has been pathetic for so long now. Except for the Dukes ball in England, it has been rubbish,” he added.

“The pink ball can’t be any worse than what the red ball has been for Test cricket. We haven’t seen swing, we haven’t seen seam. Absolutely nothing.

“Maybe change it at 60 overs because it goes soft, but I’d be using the pink ball for every Test match so more of it I would say. So let’s try the pink ball in Test cricket.”

— IANS

