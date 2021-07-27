Warner reviews Hyderabadi chicken; reveals his fav Indian stars

Hyderabad: Australian batsman David Warner may no longer be the captain of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL, but his heart still beats for the Orange Army. He often receives a lot of love and admiration from cricket fans of both the Telugu states.

Warner’s holds special love for Hyderabad and Telugu film industry and one can visit his social media page to verify this fact. The right-handed batsman has posted many videos in which he has transformed into Prabhas, Dhanush, Hritik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and several other Indian actors with a face-swapping app.

His fascination for Telugu cinema began during COVID-19 lockdown when he danced to Allu Arjun’s ‘Butta Bomma’ with his family. Since then the Australia opener rose much fame in the Telugu states and has been sharing many videos on his social media.

In his latest Instagram Ask Me Anything session, David Warner revealed about his favourite Indian actors and even reviewed Hyderabadi chicken. It is noteworthy that all his favourites are in South India.

One one user asked, ‘Who is your favourite Indian actor’? He replied, ‘My favourites are Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun.’ When asked about his favoruite Indian movie, he responded, ‘Baahubali’. Another user asked, ‘What about Hyderabadi chicken?’ To which Warner replied, ‘Hyderabadi chicken is very very spicy but very nice.’

Earlier in June, David Warner expressed his love for India and Hyderabad in an Instagram post. Warner also posted a collage of pictures along with an emotional message in Telugu. “My second home is still in India, Hyderabad is my favourite place,” he wrote.

His social media always shows how misses the city, its culture and people so much!