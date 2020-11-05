Warner scored runs in boundaries, Kohli in singles

Abu Dhabi, Nov 5 : Rival captains in Friday’s eliminator, David Warner of SunRisers Hyderabad and Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore, have scored runs in contrasting fashion in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). While Kohli has scored 65.66% of his 460 runs through running between the wickets while Warner has scored 53% of his 529 runs via boundaries.

According to a release from Glofans, Kohli’s style of play in the tournament makes him well-suited to ward off the spin threat Rashid Khan, who has conceded 5.28 runs per over, on a slow Abu Dhabi ground with bigger boundaries.

The release adds that while RCB tend to get 30% of their overall runs in the last five overs, SRH have failed to utilize the last five overs with their strike rate usually peaking in the overs between 11 and 15.

The release adds that the first innings average score at the Abu Dhabi ground has fallen from 169 in the first phase of the league to 156, a decline of an average 13 runs per innings, in the second half of the tournament. There hasn’t been a significant difference for teams batting second – the average score of 153 in the half sliding by a mere two runs to 151 as teams returned for their second leg games.

Source: IANS

