Warner’s last over blitz takes SRH into Super Over

Abu Dhabi, Oct 18 : SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Sunday pushed their match against Kolkata Knight Riders into a Super Over at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. SRH needed 17 to tie the scores in the last over and Warner, who didn’t face the first delivery, smashed three consecutive boundaries as he knocked off 15 to extend the duration of the match.

Warner came in at no.4 on Sunday instead of his usual opening slot which was taken by a half-fit Kane Williamson. The Australian struggled to get going for most of the season before finally taking the reins in the last over bowled by Andre Russell.

Russell was not his usual economic self in the over, starting off with a delivery that was well wide outside the off stump but he also overstepped which meant the umpired signalled for no-ball. Rashid Khan got off strike on the next delivery after which Warner went on his rampage. He ended the game unbeaten on 47.

Source: IANS

