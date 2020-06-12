Warning to Habeebnagar & Golconda Rowdysheeters

Hyderabad: In a bid to curb the antisocial activities in the area of Habeeb Nagar, the city task force of West Zone now organized a counselling session for rowdy sheeters in Habeeb Nagar PS limits.

The Inspector had earlier warned the rowdy sheeters against indulging in antisocial activities and asked people to approach the police without hesitation if they were making any trouble to them.

After a case of double murder reported in Langerhouz area of West Zone, the city police came into the action. The incident caused panic among the public in the area.

The city police, now launching a new monitoring system on the activities of rowdy sheeters, assuring its citizens a safe and secure environment.

Habeeb Nagar and Golconda PS limits were seeing a rise in the crime after the incidents of murder in the area.

Source: Siasat News

