Warrant issued against Kangana in Javed Akhtar defamation case

By ANI|   Published: 1st March 2021 3:31 pm IST
Javed Akhtar (L), and Kangana Ranaut (File Photo)

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Andheri Metropolitan magistrate court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut in a defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar after she failed to appear before the court despite being summoned.

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer, who was present at the court, said that they want to challenge the summons in a higher court.

The next hearing will take place on March 26.

Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation complaint on November 3 against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan.

As per the complaint filed by him, Akhtar has taken objection to certain remarks made by the actor during an interview on a TV news channel.

