Warriors XI, Titans XI win in Andhra T20 tournament

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 27 : Dharani Kumar’s 48 off 44 balls helped Warriors XI beat Chargers XI by five wickets in an Andhra T20 tournament match here on Tuesday.

In another match, Hemanth Reddy’s 3/13 and DJ Chaitanya’s 51 not out helped Titans XI beat Legends XI by seven wickets.

Brief scores:

Chargers XI: 157/6 wkts in 20 overs (B Sumanth 53, Srikar Bharath 33, M Rafi 2/38) lost to Warriors XI: 160/5 in 19.3 overs (D Kumar 48, KP Sai Rahul 2/25, Ch. Siddarth 2/21)

Legends XI: 117 in 18.3 overs (P Raj 52, H Reddy 3/13) lost to Titans XI: 118/3 in 14.5 overs (D Chaitanya 51 not out, CH Kranthi Kumar 30)

