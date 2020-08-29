Warwickshire County sign spinner Jake Lintott for Vitality Blast

Warwickshire County

Birmingham: Warwickshire County Cricket Club on Saturday signed spinner Jake Lintott to bolster its bowling attack for the Vitality Blast.

The 27-year-old has been training with the Bears since 2019 after spells with Hampshire and Gloucestershire, and he has made Vitality Blast appearance for both counties.

“As a left-arm wrist-spinner, Jake offers us something completely different and having variety within a bowling attack is key for a successful T20 campaign,” Warwickshire’s Sport Director Paul Farbrace said in a statement.

“He impressed in the Second XI games that he played for us last summer and we’ve enjoyed having him within the squad over the last few months. Jake is a potential match-winner and will come into the squad for tomorrow’s Vitality Blast match away to Glamorgan,” he added.

The Bears were due to open the Vitality Blast last night at home to Somerset, but heavy rain led to the fixture being abandoned.

They will travel to Cardiff on August 30 with subsequent fixtures away to Northants Steelbacks on September 1, at home to Gloucestershire on September 2 and away to Somerset on September 4.

