Was Amitabh Bachchan shaking hands with Dawood Ibrahim in this viral pic?

Mumbai: On Thursday, an old picture of Amitabh Bachchan shaking hands with a person went viral on social media. Twitterati started claiming that the person seen with the Amitabh Bachchan in the picture was underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim.

However, Abhishek Bachchan, responded to the Twitter user for misleading netizens by naming the wrong person with his father. Clarifying the same, he wrote, “Brother, this photo is from my father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr Ashok Shankarrao Chavan.”

भईसाहब, यह फ़ोटो मेरे पिताजी और महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्य मंत्री श्री अशोक शंकरराव चव्हाण की हैं।

🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 18, 2020

The person to whom Abhishek replied, has deleted his tweet.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is back to work and shooting for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati after recovering from Covid-19. Amitabh Bachchan is taking no chances on the sets and following due protection norms against the virus.

The Bollywood icon, Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive in July, and discharged after testing negative on August 2. Big B recently started shooting for KBC 12, and he has been regularly posting pictures from the sets.

Amitabh Bachchan and his family is being trolled by netizens after Samajwadi Party member and actress Jaya Bachchan alleged that a continuous attempt to defame the film industry is being made, taking an indirect jibe at actor-politician Ravi Kishan who has claimed that drug addiction happens in the film industry.

“Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry… I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali mein khaate hain usi mein chhed karte hain (they are biting the hand that feeds them),” she said in Rajya Sabha, without naming Kishan.

Earlier, Kishan raised in Lok Sabha allegations of drug use in the film industry that surfaced during the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.