‘Was looking for stability..’: 63-yr-old Saudi man who married 53 women

Riyadh: A video clip showing a Saudi citizen, surfaced and went viral on social media, recounting the experience of his marriage to 53 women during his life, local media reported.

The video caused a sensation on social networking sites, where some interacted with him and praised him, and others responded that what he did was nothing to be proud of, and criticized him. He is being called the “polygamist of the century”.

فيديو متداول لرجل مُعدد:



تزوجت 53 مرة والجبان والخواف لا يسمع كلامي! pic.twitter.com/H4gItanxsX — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) September 2, 2022

63-year-old married man called Abu Abdullah confirmed to the MBC in a week program that he did not look for personal pleasure in his multiple marriages but for stability, and psychological comfort, stressing that he is now married to one woman and does not plan to remarry.

“When I married for the first time, I did not plan to marry more than one woman because I was feeling comfortable and had children,” he recalled. “But after a while, problems happened and I decided to marry again when I was 23 years old and I informed my wife of my decision,” Abdullah said.

In the details, he pointed out that when a problem arose between his first and second wife, he decided to marry the third and fourth and after some time divorced the first and second, then the third after a quarrel between him and his fourth wife.

According to the Arabic daily Sabq, the reason for his multiple marriages was his search for a woman who would make him happy in his life, as his marriages continued even after divorcing his fourth wife, indicating that he tried to do justice between his wives.

Also Read Saudi: Divorced woman can travel with son if she has custody deed

Abu Abdullah married 53 women at different intervals. He got married for the first time at the age of 20 and she was 6 years older than him.

He explained that stability comes from marrying an older woman, not a young one, noting that the minimum duration of his marriage was only one night and that all his marriages were traditional.

It is reported that most of his marriages were with Saudi women, he also married a foreign woman when he travelled outside the Kingdom for his own work, and he stayed for 3-4 months.

The number of people, married to more than one woman, has decreased in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab and Islamic world with the spread of contemporary lifestyles and living in small homes. The rising costs of living and the requirements for childbearing, education, health and transportation, are also reasons for the decrease.

إن كان صادقاً وليس مازحاً فيما زعم بأنه

"تزوج 53 مرة"!

فهذا يقتضي أنه طلق منهم أو خُلع

48 مرة على الأقل!

تُرى شاهدات له أو عليه؟! https://t.co/RZwU9sULG6 — خالد الجارالله (@kjarallah) September 2, 2022