‘Was there any need for new Parliament’, questions Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday criticised the BJP-led Central government, saying an attempt is being made to change the history of the country, while wondering if there was any need for a new Parliament building.

Interacting with the mediapersons here on the sidelines of a programme marking the death anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Nitish Kumar said: “What is the need for a new Parliament in the country? The people sitting in power want to change history, and they are doing it.

“I went to Delhi and met the leaders of other parties. They have said that the construction of a new Parliament is underway. It was not a pleasing thing for me. The old Parliament is our history. We achieved Independence and the democratic style of functioning began from there. If required, we need to develop it but making a new building is meaningless. You are changing our old history,” the JD-U leader said.

Nitish Kumar further said that there was no point in going to the Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday.

“If I go to the meeting of Niti Aayog, I will definitely demand special status for Bihar. The UPA government had conducted the caste based census in the country but NDA did not do so in 2021. We conducted the caste-based survey in Bihar on our own expenses but they have objections to it,” the Bihar Chief Minister said.

When asked why the Governor was not invited for the newly built Bihar Vidhan Mandal, Nitish Kumar said “it was an extension of the building, and not a new construction”.