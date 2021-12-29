Waseem Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi files complaint against Caliphs

Dehradun: Former Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi on Tuesday filed a complaint against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and three Caliphs, Abu Bakr, Umar, and Osman. He held them responsible for the violence against individuals who do not believe in Islam.

Tyagi who has been accused in the recent hate speech case has submitted the complaint to Haridwar police. Although the police have received the complaint, no FIR has been registered so far, New Indian Express reported.

He further alleged that attempt has been made to kill him, Yati Narsinghananda Giri, and others who had organized the Dharm Sansad.

In his complaint, he further made a statement that Quran was propagated as the book of Allah (SWT) without any basis.

All those who spoke at the Haridwar event filed a police complaint against "The Quran, maulvis of Haridwar and other unnamed Muslims" today.



A police officer happily received it amid claps and slogans of Har Har Mahadev.

Waseem Rizvi converted to Hinduism

Earlier this month, Waseem Rizvi had converted to Hinduism. His new name is Jitendra Narain Singh Tyagi.

After converting to Hinduism, he had resigned from the membership of the Shia Waqf Board.

Recently, he has been named as one of the accused in the Haridwar hate speech case.

Haridwar hate speech

In a three-day Dharma Sansad which was organized by Yati Narsinghanand from December 17 to 19, various personalities spite hate openly against religious minorities with the slogan ‘shastra mev jayte’.

Tyagi who had also participated in the event has been booked under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for “promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion”. Cases were also registered against other persons who have been accused of giving hate speeches during the event.

Even after the row over the event, Yati decided to organize three more Dharam Sansads at Kurukshetra in Haryana and Aligarh & Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Interfaith conferences to spread message of peace, harmony

In the backdrop of recent communal hate speeches, Islamic Information Centre is organising interfaith conferences to spread the message of peace and harmony.

One such conference was organised by the Islamic Information Centre on Sunday in Aligarh, which was attended by various leaders and representatives of different religions.

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) Vice President Salim Engineer and other interfaith leaders came together at the Aligarh meet to reject the growing communal hatred, hostility and hate speeches in the country. Some more meets will be organised in due course to cull mistrust within the society.

