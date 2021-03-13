Waseem Rizvi’s plea in SC to remove 26 verses from Quran triggers backlash

Mumbai: Former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran.

Reacting to it, Raza Academy, a Mumbai-based organization approached the apex court with a request to dismiss the petition.

It also urged the court to pass strictures against Rizvi for hurting religious sentiment, the Times of India reported.

In the petition, Rizvi had claimed that these 26 verses were inserted by the first three caliphs, Hazrat Abu Bakr, Hazrat Umar, and Hazrat Usman. He also alleged that terrorists use these verses to promote jihad.

Reaction to Waseem Rizvi’s petition

Although, the SC has not yet admitted the petition, many organizations including All-India Shia Personal Law Board raised voices against Rizvi’s action. They said that no debate can take place on the authenticity and truthfulness of Quranic verses.

They also said that not a single word of the Quran has been changed over the last 1400 years.

Urging the apex court to dismiss the plea, the General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Mahmood Daryabadi said that violence is not supported by any verse of the Quran.

Activist Abbas Kazmi alleged that Rizvi filed the petition to create differences between Shia and Sunni.

Meanwhile, Maulana Kalbe Jawad, General Secretary of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind and Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangimahali, Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah demanded Rizvi’s arrest for trying to create a rift between two communities.