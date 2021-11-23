Wasim Rizvi again makes distasteful comments on Prophet, Islam

Former chairman of Shia Waqf board in Uttar Pradesh, Wasim Rizvi, who is well known for his controversial views on Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, has once again made provocative and distasteful comments on Muslims. To make matters worse, he was accompanied by the head priest of Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati as they discussed Rizvi’s new book “Muhammad.”

Addressing a group of people at the meeting, the video clip of which is now doing rounds on social media, Rizvi was surrounded by several Hindu religious heads. “I was born in Ayodhya and there is a current ongoing mission against Hindus to weaken their society,” he remarked.

BIG BREAKING: Former President of Waqf board, Wasim Rizvi does Ghar Wapsi, accepts Hinduism pic.twitter.com/ojq9oVA4bz — AbhishekkK (@Abhishekkkk10) November 20, 2021

He further claimed that women were forcefully converted to Islam, and poor Hindus were given money to do the same. “All this is a part of the conspiracy hatched by their Prophet Muhammad. It was he who convinced the Muslims that if they converted non-Muslim to Islam, a place was guaranteed for them in heaven,” Rizvi can be heard saying in the video.

Rizvi further argued that it was this conspiracy that resulted in Islam becoming the second most practiced religion in the world.

Narsinghanand sides with Rizvi:

Supporting Rizvi, hate-spewing priest Yati Narsinghanand, well known for his bigoted remarks on Islam, stated that, unlike Salman Khurshid who hides behind his book to portray Islam in a good light, “Rizvi-bhai” has shed the light on the true perils of Islam.

It’s pertinent to mention that veteran Congress leader Salman Khurshid, in his new book titled “Sunrise over Ayodhya” has compared a “robust version of Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram.

“Has any Hindu group killed the way ISIS has? I have just witnessed Hindus being killed. Be it a Muslim or a cow, when a death occurs only a Hindu prime minister cries,” Narsinghanand concluded.

Both Rizvi and Narsinghanand had made controversial remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad in the past. In April of 2021, an FIR was registered against Narsinghanand by Hyderabad police for insulting the Prophet.

More recently, on a complaint Asaduddin Owaisi, the Hyderabad police booked Rizvi for allegedly creating hatred against Muslims and insulting Prophet Mohammed.

The police intervention in both instances was a result of the statements they made against the Prophet.