Wasim Rizvi levels serious allegations against Tablighi Jamaat

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Chief Wasim Rizvi, who makes controversial statements to remain in headlines, stokes yet another controversy by saying that Tablighi Jamaat event was a conspiracy against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lashing out at the organisers of the Tablighi Jamaat event for not adhering to the restrictions imposed by the government in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Naqvi said that organisers of the religious congregation in Delhi last month should face the law and be punished.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Rizvi alleged a conspiracy against the country. He even went on to say that the Tablighi Jamaat had planned an attack against India by spreading the deadly coronavirus.

Financial Express quoted him as saying, “Jamaatis had planned to kill over one lakh persons by spreading the virus.” He claimed that it was actually a conspiracy against the Prime Minister and was designed to disturb the Modi government.

Calling it a conspiracy against the nation, Rizvi sought stern punishment for the accused. He demanded that a criminal case be registered against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad.

Slamming the Tablighis for misbehaving with the health officials at the quarantine centres, Wasim Rizvi added that their actions are deliberate in order to demoralise the medical fraternity so that they stop treating the patients.

Tablighi Jamaat organised a programme at Markaz Nizamuddin which was attended by as many 9,000 people between March 13 and 15. The programme was attended by foreigners and it turned out to be a hotspot for the spread of coronavirus not only in the national capital, but in the entire country.

