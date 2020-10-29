Watch: 4-year-old singing ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ will give you goosebumps

Aizawl: A four-year-old girl singing AR Rahman’s famous song ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ is the cutest thing on the internet today and has been receiving a lot of praise on social media.

Hailing from Mizoram, Esther Hnamte, a preschool kid who is still learning alphabets managed to catch each and every note of Maa Tujhe Salaam almost perfectly. Social media users are sharing her video and many have been tagging AR Rahman to bring the performance to his notice.





The song cover of the little girl which was dropped on her YouTube channel just 4 days ago, had already garned over 1.6 lakh views. Many applauded Esther for her hard work which she is delivering at a very young age.

With almost 58,000 subscribers, Esther who started singing only last year, has an active YouTube channel with covers of songs in Mizo, English and Hindi.

The tiny baby with 2 pigtails waving the Indian Flag in her Maa Tujhe Salaam cover has already caught the limelight. Watch the video below which will surely give you goosebumps.

Many said the child’s version of Maa Tujhe Salaam was the ‘cutest version’. Here are some of the other reactions to the song.

A patriotic song “Maa tujhe salaam” from the 1997 album “Vande Mataram” holds the most special place in AR Rahman’s life.

“I had this in my mind on how to crack it because I was very objective about it, thinking whether patriotism will work or not. So, I was like, forget about the country, let”s do it as a personal song — like singing a song for one”s mother. That”s how it was created,” Rahman said while speaking to one of the media.

The track holds two Guinness World Records for being the song performed in the most number of languages.