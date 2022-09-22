Watch: 80-yr-old Indian woman turns UAE influencer ‘into shawarma’

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) influencer Khalid Al Ameri recently visited the southern state of Kerala, India, and posted a video of him doing a mock battle against an 80-year-old Indian woman.

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Khalid Al Ameri shared a video on his official account on Instagram where he was seen participating in a mock fight against Meenakshi Amma who is a well-known teacher of ancient martial art called Kalaripayattu.

Khalid shared a video and captioned which reads, “This is Meenakshi Amma, she is 80 years old and an expert [of] the Indian martial art ‘Kalari’, here is a short video of her turning me into a shawarma”.

In a video clip, Khalid is shown struggling to hold his ground against the veteran. He starts well with two brave steps and strikes with his gun, but the 82-year-old brilliantly defends his strikes. Skillfully wielding her sword, Meenakshi sends the influencer back to the corner where he protects himself from attack.

On September 11, Khalid also shared a video in which he appeared in the traditional Kerla costume, black shades, and sitting on a bullet. While sharing the video, he wrote, “In Kerala thank God and feeling cool so had to do this trend”.

Khalid Al Ameri, who has about two million followers on Instagram and more than six million followers on Facebook, is a graduate of the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

He gave up a corporate career to produce videos and write for local newspapers, with the aim to highlight social issues.

As mentioned in his Instagram bio, Al Ameri creates videos about life in the Middle East.

Khalid travels the world to understand different cultures and traditions and to experience unique practices. He also uses his popularity to do humanitarian work and help those in need.

Earlier in September, Khalid visited Pakistan along with Dubai-based director Faisal Hashmi to shoot a flood relief awareness video.

In a series of stories he has shared on Instagram, Al Ameri has shown the world that floods are not simply made up of overflowing rivers, they are entire residential communities, with streets and cars that are now completely submerged and require boats to navigate through them.

“Entire villages and entire communities are just gone in a matter of weeks.” said Al Ameri.

“Without getting help from around the world, which it’s not getting enough of to rebuild these places, their lives are ruined permanently.”