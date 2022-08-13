Watch: Aaj Tak anchor blocks Nehru in old video of Independent India

Senior executive editor and anchor of Aaj Tak news channel Sweta Singh, uploaded a video on her official Twitter account about an upcoming program based on the history of Indian Independence.
However, in the video, the senior journalist is seen wearing a black and white saree, standing against an old video of a newly independent India but completely hiding the country’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
As she talks about the day India got her independence, 75 years ago, her body completely blocks Nehru.
Many netizens took to Twitter and condemned the senior journalist and the news channel Aaj Tak.