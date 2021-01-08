Watch: Aamir Khan spotted playing ‘gully cricket’ with kids

Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan stepped out on the streets of Mumbai on Wednesday. He was spotted playing cricket with children in Aaraam Nagar area of Versova. We got our hands on a video which was first shared by Bollywood ace photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

In the video, he was seen hitting fours and sixes but not everyone was impressed. After taking on a few balls, Aamir Khan then posed for a selfie with almost two dozen of children in a large group without social distancing.

However, the video did not go well with many, as netizens including Television actress Kishwer Merchantt criticised Aamir Khan for not wearing mask and violating the Covid-19 norms as fans were seeing clicking selfies with him without social distancing.

Reacting to the video, Kishwer commented, “None of them wearing a mask ? How ? Why ?”Some Instagram users supported her reaction and wrote, “Because none of them are afraid of death.”

A few, however, also defended Aamir. “People need to breathe while playing a sport ..isnt that common sense,” wrote one. “If they wear a mask while playing they are going to suffer from shortness of breath. And anyways while playing they are quite far away from each other,” wrote another.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film will also feature the cameo roles of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the female lead.

In the movie, Aamir Khan plays a man who travels through various important moments from the history of India while simply living his life.