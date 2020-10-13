Watch: AB de Villiers’ MASSIVE six hits moving car in Sharjah

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore lit up the 28th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Monday in Sharjah. They have won 5 out of their first 7 games and they couldn’t have asked for a better start in this season. Their wicket keeper batsman in AB de Villiers was in beast mode after having missed out on 2 consecutive games and smashed the KKR bowlers to all the parts of the ground with zero effort.

AB de Villiers’ back-to-back sixes

AB de Villiers showed no mercy to the KKR bowlers and was smacking the balls with such a magnitude that two of his sixes landed outside the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

One of the balls that went out of the stadium was found by a lucky local kid, a picture of whom is going viral on Twitter and another hit a running car outside the stadium.

Sharjah cricket stadium is one of the shortest grounds used in IPL 2020 and AB de made the stadium look much smaller than it actually is.

IPL career

AB de with skipper Virat Kohli managed the team to reach a total of 194, the guys also made a partnership of 100 runs. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers became First Pair to Record Ten Century Partnerships in Indian Premier League History.

AB de’s Dream11 IPL 2020 stats, as well as his overall Dream11 IPL career, composes of some staggering numbers. In the ongoing season alone, the attacking middle-order batsman has compiled 228 runs so far at an average of 57 while maintaining a strike-rate of a staggering 185.36.

AB de Villiers overall Dream11 IPL run tally has now extended to 4,623 runs.