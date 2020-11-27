Watch: Abu Dhabi’s 144-storey Meena Plaza Towers demolished in 10 secs

Abu Dhabi: The 144-storey Meena Plaza Towers located in Abu Dhabi, UAE was demolished on Friday. The demolition was commissioned by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

The tower was brought down in merely 10 seconds. During the process, all safety measures were followed. Steps were taken to control the dust cloud due to implosion.

تمت بحمد الله عملية هدم أبراج ميناء بلازا ضمن مشروع تطوير منطقة الميناء في أبوظبي في ١٠ ثوانٍ بنجاح وأمان. تتقدم دائرة البلديات والنقل بالشكر إلى جميع الجهات المشاركة وللجمهور على تعاونهم والتزامهم بإجراءات السلامة في المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/Cd4BKNXxf4 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 27, 2020

DMT has appointed Modon Properties to carry out demolition of the towers which comprises of four structures.

The developers used structural explosions to completely demolish the towers.

Mina Plaza Towers was demolished as part of the Mina Zayed redevelopment project.