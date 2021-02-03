Watch: Aerobics instructor unintentionally captures Myanmar coup

Naypyidaw: A woman who was busy performing aerobics unintentionally captured Myanmar coup. The video captured a convoy moving down the road.

According to a report in the Guardian, the video is of the capital of Myanmar, Naypyidaw. The woman seen in the video is reportedly identified as Khing Hnin Wai.

A woman did her regular aerobics class out in open without realizing that a coup was taking place in #Myanmar. A Military convoy reaching the parliament can be seen behind the woman as she performs aerobics. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/gRnQkMshDe — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 1, 2021

Military coup in Myanmar

Myanmar’s military launched the coup on Monday morning and detained the State Counsellor and President Win Myint and other NLD leaders.

This military coup took place after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November’s general elections.

San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities.

Aung San Suu Kyi charged for illegally importing walkie-talkies

Days after the coup by Myanmar military, the police on Wednesday charged State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi for “illegally” importing at least 10 walkie-talkies.

The New York Times reported an official from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party as confirming that the leader has been charged with an obscure infraction: having illegally imported at least 10 walkie-talkies.

