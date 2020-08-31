Watch: Akshay Kumar drinks ‘elephant poop tea’ with Bear Grylls in ‘Into The Wild’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared a promo of ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ on social media, which features the ‘Khiladi’ actor going on a mad adventure with Grylls and also having ‘elephant’s poop tea’. Isn’t it a bit creepy?



The show, ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar’ was shot at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka. According to the video, it seems that the show will follow all military-style drills, with survivalist Bear Grylls, who served in the British military, while Akshay Kumar is the son of a military officer.



In the first promo of the show, Akshay Kumar, who along with an actor, producer, and philanthropist, is also a martial art expert, said he will remember the whole adventure for the rest of his life. Akshay wrote that he had imagined tough challenges on ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’ but he was surprised when the host made him have elephant poop tea.



Akshay Shared the promo on Twitter and wrote, “I visualized stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @bearGrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea Pile of poo What a day.”

Watch the video below:

In his earlier adventurous show with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bear Grylls narrated about quenching his thirst by squeezing water of elephant poop. He will serve the same to Akshay Kumar as tea in his upcoming episode on the Discovery channel.



The ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’ episode featuring Akshay Kumar will air on September 11 at 8 pm on the Discovery+ app, and on the Discovery Channel on September 14. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and English.



Apart from Akshay Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Superstar Rajnikanth was also seen adventuring into the wild forest range with the host, Bear Grylls.