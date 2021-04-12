Watch: Artist recreates SRK-Kajol’s iconic song with facial art, video wins internet

It is a a known fact that the Bollywood films have always somehow managed to break the barriers and get the whole world groove to its songs!

We often see in many videos people dancing to our songs from all over the world and being their creative best while recreating iconic Bollywood songs and dialogues. Now, an Iran-born artiste has used facial art to give a creative twist to a popular Hindi song and the video has left many delighted online.

In the now-viral video, Iran-born artist and SRK fan, Samira M decided to give a creative twist to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham song Yeh Ladka Hai Allah, using facial art. She paints pictures of Kajol and SRK on her cheeks and role-plays both the stars by lip-syncing the popular song from Karan Johar’s K3G.

The video, which was originally posted on Samira’s Instagram profile, has gone viral

The video, first posted on her social media pages last year, resurfaced recently after it was shared on Twitter and Instagram by RJ Sayema. She even tagged the film’s actors to let them know about the video.

In case you liked this video, check out another fan video on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol featuring a hit number from their cult hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Not just these Bollywood recreations, Samira’s profile is filled with videos where she uses facial art to recreate superhit songs and create other fun content.

Last month, another video of an Iranian woman dancing on a song from Sholay had gone viral on the internet. A woman was grooving to the beats of Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan while others in the video were acting out different characters from the movie such as Basanti, Veeru, Sambha and Gabbar.