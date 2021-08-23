WATCH: Bear sends Tiger packing after it launches attack

New Delhi: An old clip of a bear foiling a tiger’s attack which was filmed three years ago at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan has gone viral again.

The clip has gone viral again after Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, shared the video on social media.

In the video a tiger can be seen sneaking up on a sloth bear.

The bear was most likely looking for food. Slowly approaching the bear, the tiger used its paws to stun it.

The bear quickly retaliated by attacking the tiger, forcing him to flee for his own safety.

Bear takes the prank seriously.

The viral video has received more than 18,000 views and left many amused at the bear’s reaction.

“Bear takes the prank seriously,” IAF officer wrote while sharing the video on his twitter.