Watch: BJP-TMC leaders clash in WB Assembly, 5 BJP MLAs suspended

Kolkata: The West Bengal Assembly plunged into pandemonium on Monday as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the “worsening” law and order situation in the state.

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.

Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house.



“MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly… At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue,” Adhikari said.

TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly.

“Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP,” he said.

Five BJP MLAs including Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the Assembly, until further notice, following a clash between TMC and BJP MLAs on the floor of the House over Birbhum violence.

“A ruckus erupted inside state Assembly in Kolkata, over Birbhum violence case Opposition demanded discussion over law & order on the last day at least, the government declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs,” alleged BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.