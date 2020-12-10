Watch: Boris Johnson confuses farmers’ protest with India-Pakistan conflict

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, a member of parliament from the Labour party, asked the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about his views on the farmers’ protest in India. Instead of shedding his views on the farmers’ protest, the prime minister confused the protest with India-Pakistan conflict.

On Wednesday, in the House of Common during the weekly Prime Minister Questions (PMQs), Dhesi questioned the prime minister about the fundamental right to a peaceful protest in regards to the farmers’ protest.

In the video from the House of Common, Dhesi can be seen questioning the Prime Minister: “Will the Prime Minister convey to the Indian Prime Minister our heartfelt anxieties, our hopes for a speedy resolution to the current deadlock and does he agree that everyone has a fundamental right to peaceful protest.”

After listening to Dhesi, the Prime Minister responded: “Our view is that of

course, we have serious concerns about what is happening between India and Pakistan but these are pre-eminently matters for those two governments to settle and I know that he appreciates that point.”

Many were horrified to see water cannon, tear gas and brute force being used against farmers peacefully protesting in India about #FarmersBill2020.



Everyone has the fundamental right to protest peacefully.



But it might help if our PM actually knew what he was talking about! pic.twitter.com/EvqGHMhW0Y — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 9, 2020

Listening to Johnson, Dhesi was left shocked and confused about what he just witnessed.

He later wrote on Twitter, “The world is watching, issue is a huge one with hundreds of thousands protesting globally (including in London, reported on by BBC) and the usual Boris Johnson bluff and bluster heaps further embarrassment onto our nation. Absolutely clueless! So disappointed with his response.”

The world is watching, issue is a huge one with hundreds of thousands protesting globally (including in London, reported on by BBC) and the usual Boris Johnson bluff and bluster heaps further embarrassment onto our nation. Absolutely clueless! So disappointed with his response. — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) December 9, 2020

People on the internet have mocked the UK prime minister for being unaware of the farmers’ protest.

One Twitter user said, “I was horrified by @BorisJohnson response, thousands marched in the streets of London on Sunday and our Prime Minister has no idea.”

I was horrified by @BorisJohnson response, thousands marched in the streets of london on Sunday and our Prime Minister has no idea 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Kasim Choudhry (@choudhry_kasim) December 9, 2020

Here are some more reactions:

Is it by any chance possible that Boris Johnson thought Pakistani farmers were protesting in Delhi? — H Nagesh Rao (@NageshraoH) December 9, 2020

Elect clowns….expect a circus… — Harjap Bhangal (@HarjapBhangal) December 9, 2020

Boris ji must have read a WhatsApp forward branding farmers and dissenters as Pakistani. — Suvojit (@suvojitc) December 9, 2020

That is shocking, but not surprising with Johnson, he comes over like the majority of what he should know & give a damn about as a leader he doesn't. Lazy, he is lazy & doesn't care. — David Or IndyScotland #BLM (@dmoscotia) December 9, 2020