Watch: Boy severely injured after woman loses control over car in Old City

The incident took place when she was trying to reverse the car, but lost control over it and rammed it into two children

By News Desk|   Posted by Hadif Nisar  |   Published: 18th December 2020 3:10 pm IST
Screen grab of the incident, which was caught on CCTV camera.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that took place in the Old City of Hyderabad, a woman rammed her car into two children after she lost control over it, causing severe injuries to one boy. The other child escaped with minor injuries. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

The incident took place when she was trying to reverse the car, but lost control over it and rammed it into two children who were sitting in front of their house.

After the accident, the local people rushed the boy to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Watch the video here

READ:  Farmers' protest: Modi govt reaches out to Sikhs through IRCTC, sends 2 crore emails
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk|   Posted by Hadif Nisar  |   Published: 18th December 2020 3:10 pm IST
Back to top button