Watch: Boy severely injured after woman loses control over car in Old City

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that took place in the Old City of Hyderabad, a woman rammed her car into two children after she lost control over it, causing severe injuries to one boy. The other child escaped with minor injuries. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

The incident took place when she was trying to reverse the car, but lost control over it and rammed it into two children who were sitting in front of their house.



After the accident, the local people rushed the boy to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

