Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up in Pakistan flag colours

Dubai: The tallest building of the world, Burj Khalifa on Tuesday lit up in colours of Pakistan flag to mark the 81st National Day of the country.

Later, netizens shared the video of Burj Khalifa on social media.

نحتفل اليوم في #برج_خليفة بمناسبة يوم باكستان، متمنين لجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية الرخاء والتقدّم#BurjKhalifa

commemorates Pakistan Day, wishing the people of Pakistan peace and growth pic.twitter.com/FDDcNdpxSd — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) March 23, 2021

Earlier in the day, the missions in the UAE read the messages of Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi, PM Imran Khan, and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Pakistan Day

Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 each year. The Lahore Resolution is also called Pakistan Resolution. It was passed on March 23, 1940.

Every year, Pakistan celebrates the day. It is a national holiday in the country.

Burj Khalifa

The tallest building of the world is located in Dubai, UAE. Its total height is 2722 feet.

It is also famous for displaying flags, personalities etc on various important occasion.