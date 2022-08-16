Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up to mark India’s Independence Day

Abu Dhabi: Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest edifice, was emblazoned with the Indian tricolour flag to celebrate the country’s Independence Day on Monday, August 15.

India celebrating 75 years of freedom from British rule with the 76th edition of Independence Day.

Burj Khalifa’s official Twitter account stated, “We’re lighting up Burj Khalifa tonight in celebration of Indian Independence Day! Wishing them more growth and stability!.”

نضيء الليلة #برج_خليفة احتفالاً بيوم الاستقلال الهندي! متمنين لهم المزيد من النمو والاستقرار!#BurjKhalifa

lights up to celebrate Indian Independence Day. We wish the people of India happiness and prosperity! pic.twitter.com/eLm1TWRaCR — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 15, 2022

On Monday, ADNOC Group took to Twitter and wrote, “ADNOC headquarters lights up with the flag of India to celebrate its independence day. We congratulate the State of India on this happy occasion and wish its government and people further progress and prosperity.”

مقر #أدنوك يضئ بعلم دولة #الهند احتفالاً بيوم استقلالها. نهنئ دولة الهند بهذه المناسبة السعيدة ونتمنى لحكومتها وشعبها المزيد من التقدم والرخاء. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/w4YuYbozfc — ADNOC Group (@ADNOCGroup) August 15, 2022

Earlier in the day, the Indian flag was raised at the country’s embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general in Dubai to mark the occasion.

This was the first time that outdoor celebrations were held for Independence Day in the UAE since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The UAE is home to around 3,420,000 Indians, and they make up the largest population of the United Arab Emirates, and for all those Indians in the United Arab Emirates, this is a very special gesture.

Jan Gan Man!! 76th #IndependenceDay celebrations @IndembAbuDhabi 🇮🇳 Amb @sunjaysudhir hoisted the Tricolor #HarGharTiranga . A sea of pride, a wave of #Hindustan with the Indian community in the UAE! pic.twitter.com/HUTGGWv3kw — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) August 15, 2022

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of her country’s Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to President Murmu and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.