Watch: Canadian couple move their dream house across water on boats

A couple in Canada decided to shift their dream house to a new location after learning of plans to tear it down.

Daniele Penney and Kirk Lovell, her boyfriend, decided to move the location of their two-storey dream house after learning that the homeowner had decided to tear it down. Moving the house on land was not possible due to several obstacles including high voltage power lines, they decided to move the house to a location across a water body.

The house was tied to a metal frame with barrels placed underneath. Tyres were added to give a buoyancy boost. It was then taken to the destination with the help of small water boats, according to the CBC report.

The process was a risky one with a number of obstacles and took eight hours to finish. “It was pretty nail-biting, I got to say. I was pretty nervous. We just said, We’ll take it and make the best of it. See if it can withstand the water, and if it’s meant to be over there, it’s meant to be,” she told the news website.

The move was successful but the house suffered a few damages, none irreparable but the house was filled with enough water that had to be dried out before one could live within. “There was lots of water… when we were pulling out the cupboards, the water was just pouring out of it,” she told the website. “I still can’t believe it’s real and it’s over there. And, you know, we got to witness something. We got to witness history yesterday,” she added. Penny and Kirk have a six-month-old daughter and were glad that the house could be moved in one piece.