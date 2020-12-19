Watch: Congress leader Uzma Shakir slams AIMIM over Osman Nagar’s stagnant water

Hyderabad: Congress leader Uzma Shakir slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party over Osman Nagar’s stagnant water.

Shakir who sat on hunger strike also targeted Maheshwaram Assembly Constituency MLA and Education Minister of Telagnana State, Sabitha Indra Reddy for allegedly not paying attention to the problems that are being faced the residents of the Osman Nagar.

It may be mentioned that due to torrential rains that had lashed Hyderabad in the month of October, water got accumulated in the colonies. The stagnant water is posing huge difficulties for the residents of Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar and other adjoining areas.

Several houses still submerged at Osman Nagar residential locality following heavy rain and floods in Jalpally municipality near Hyderabad on Saturday. Nobody can go and nobody can come as there is no rescue facility since more than 20 day. Pic:Style Photo Service.

Residents of Osman Nagar still using boats to reach out to others who are staying on top floors of their inundated houses. Photos by Mohammed Hussain

HC’s order

Recently, Telangana State High Court has directed Jalpally Municipal Commissioner to clear stagnant water from Osman Nagar, Shaheen Nagar and adjoining areas within 15 days.

The court has also directed him to take necessary steps to prevent spread of waterborne diseases in the locality.

Municipal Commissioner G Praveen Kumar who had appeared before the court said that the victims were shifted to safer places. He also informed the court that the authorities need another two weeks to drain out the water from the colonies. The court has set January 7 as the date for the next hearing.