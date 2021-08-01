Watch: Constable’s presence of mind saves woman’s life at Secunderabad railway station

Railway authorities applauded the constable

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Edited by Sameer  |   Updated: 1st August 2021 1:28 pm IST
Secunderabad Railway station
YouTube

Hyderabad: A heart-touching gesture of humanity was witnessed at Secunderabad railway station yesterday when a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Dinesh Singh saved the life of a woman.

On Saturday night, the woman reached the Secunderabad railway station to board a train.  However, by the time she reached the platform, the train started moving.

After noticing it, the woman hurriedly tried to board the train but she tripped and fell between the train and the platform.

MS Education Academy

The constable who was on the duty at the platform rushed to rescue the woman. He pulled her to safety.

The railway authorities applauded the constable for saving the women’s life. Later, the video of his heroic act went viral on social media.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button